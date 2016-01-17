The first time #DavidBowie played here A photo posted by Electric Factory (@efactoryphilly) on Jan 14, 2016 at 12:37pm PST

In October of 1997, David Bowie returned to Philadelphia for a sold-out two-night stand at the Electric Factory in support of his album Earthling. While he was in town, he set up shop at Sigma Sound – where he famously recorded the Young Americans album – and tracked an acoustic World Cafe Session with guitarist Reeves Gabrels.

This interview is unfortunately not able to be archived online, but it will be rebroadcast tonight at 10 on WXPN’s Conversations With The World Cafe. In the interview, you’ll hear performances of “Dead Man Walking,” “Always Crashing in The Same Car,” “Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)” and more, as well as a very energetic and funny Bowie fueled (as host David Dye observed) by a lot of strong espresso.

Tune in at 10 p.m. on 88.5 FM in Philly or via the streaming player at XPN.org worldwide, and in the meantime, watch night one of Bowie’s Electric Factory double header in its entirety, shot by local concert videographer Makeit Aneight. Setlist below; it features two Velvet Underground covers, one Laurie Anderson cover, a song from Tin Machine and a mix of then-new cuts, classics and deep cuts.

Setlist

Queen Bitch

I’m Waiting for the Man (The Velvet Underground cover)

The Jean Genie

The Last Thing You Should Do

I’m Afraid of Americans (V1 Remix)

Seven Years in Tibet

Battle for Britain (The Letter)

The Man Who Sold the World

Outside

Fashion

Looking for Satellites

The Hearts Filthy Lesson

The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (As Beauty)

Under Pressure

Hallo Spaceboy

Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)

Little Wonder

Quicksand

I Can’t Read

Telling Lies

Fame

Dead Man Walking

Pallas Athena

White Light/White Heat (The Velvet Underground cover)

O Superman (Laurie Anderson cover)

Moonage Daydream

Comments