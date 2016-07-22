With a spirited intro by Philadelphia Eagle Connor Barwin, and, of course, an Eagles chant, The Suffers joined us on the Jerseyarts.com Marina Stage for XPoNential Fest. The Houston, TX (remember that!) ten piece was as big, bright and beautiful as their music. Lead vocalist Kam Franklin wanted all first time concertgoers to take two things from the show — the band’s name and the city where they’re from. As their set progressed though, there was much more that the crowd would be able to take with them from the band’s performance.

Their first track “Everything Here” was packed with beachy vibes and plentiful bass. It was a total treat watching the horns section rock back and forth in perfect unison and that energy helped fuel an impressive set that became an instant party.

Franklin wished the audience a good day before getting into their track of the same name. The positive atmosphere and ska feel ensured the crowd would be feeling it. The band likes to describe their style as gulf coast soul, where they throw in a little bit of jazz and some reggae for good measure.

Throwing a bit of shade at Father John Misty, who performed before them, Franklin took a moment to tell the crowd that, “To perform ever is a privilege… it is our honor to be here. To get to do this full time is amazing.” Before they were able to tour as a band full time, The Suffers each had their own occupation established already — someone was a NASA engineer, another a teacher. To be able to pursue music for a living is a total dream.

Franklin went on to say that the first city to embrace them was Philadelphia and WXPN. She made sure to shout out the early fans who first caught them at their shows at Boot and Saddle and Union Transfer in years prior.

The band performed with such heart and captivating spirit, and their gratitude and positivity shined throughout their set.





Everything Here

Good Day

All Night Long (Mary Jane Girls cover)

Blues Raid Dance (Steel Pulse cover)

Slow It Down

Stay

Baila Esta Cumbia (Selena cover)

Dutch

Midtown

Make Some Room

Peanuts

