The Key’s Year-End Mania: Bruce Warren’s favorite music of 2016

Year-End Mania is the Key’s annual survey of the things below the surface that made 2016 incredible. Today, XPN’s assistant general manager for programming, Bruce Warren, shares a playlist of his favorite music from 2016.

So much music, so little time to listen to it all. What were the best albums and songs of 2016? By any critical standards, the notion of the “best” of something is both subjective and personal. Rather that declaring albums as the “best” or “worst,” I offer up this playlist to you: of a collection of personal favorites of 2016.

