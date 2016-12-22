Watch Bon Iver filmed live in concert by NPR Music

Earlier this month, on December 4th, Bon Iver peformed at Pioneer Works in Red Hook, Brooklyn. It was filmed by NPR Music.
Performing with a ten piece band, NPR Music’s Bob Boilen wrote this about the show:
So, here in Brooklyn, at Pioneer Works, a space Vernon believes in and actively assists as a member of the Advisory Board, he and his team created a very special evening — a transcendent night of voices masked, faces hidden in darkness and a performance aimed at soul-searching and purpose over pop and stardom.
This music was performed by a powerful big band, with two drummers and a sax ensemble backing upfront processed sounds, like vocal alterations and sampling, alongside electric and acoustic guitars. It was a visionary performance, fit perfectly to brilliant lighting and sound, seemingly executed down to fine detail by a guy in a Tipitina’s T-shirt, loose pants and high-tops: unassuming, seemingly uncaring, but most certainly in control.
Watch the concert in full below.
Set list
“10 d E A T h b R E a s T ⚄ ⚄”
“33 ‘GOD'”
“Heavenly Father”
“29 #Strafford APTS”
“Beach Baby”
“666 ʇ”
“715 – CRΣΣKS”
“Calgary”
“22 (OVER S∞∞N)”
“8 (circle)”
“Minnesota, WI”
“____45_____”
“Creature Fear”
“00000 Million”
