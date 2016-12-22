Listen to the 8th Annual XPN Local Home for the Holidays featuring Lizanne Knott, Greg Sover, Sharon Little and more

Every year, I round up a group of my favorite Philadelphia-area musicians and go to East Norriton’s Morning Star Studios to record the XPN Local Home for the Holidays special. This year’s show was the 8th annual edition, and was broadcast on XPN this past Tuesday, December 20th.

The show featured holiday songs performed by Katie Barbato, John Byrne, Lizanne Knott, Sharon Little, Allison Polans, Matt Santry, Matthew Schuler, Greg Sover, and The Youngers.

It also featured an amazing Philly Local Holiday House Band: John Conahan (music director / piano), Hurricane Hoss (violin), Erik Sayles (guitar), Ken Pendergast (bass) and Chuck Staab (drums).

The XPN Philly Local Home for the Holidays concert was recorded by Morning Star Studios’ Glenn Barratt with production assistance from Ciara Barratt. Listen to the concert in full below, and hear it again on the radio on December 24th at 10 a.m.

Comments