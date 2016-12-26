PREMIERE: Caroline Reese goes a little X-Files on “Stormchasers”

For the lucky Readingites that were at Caroline Reese‘s record release show last Friday night, the wait for Tenderfoot is over. For the rest of us, anticipation for the debut full-length from the Reading native / Philly resident continues to grow with each track we get to preview. We’ve ached with her on the electric-lit pop anthem “Snake Eyes,” reflected on past mistakes with “What I Did,” and with today’s premiere of “Stormchasers,” we’re diving deep into some sci-fi country rock territory.

On each of the Tenderfoot tracks we’ve heard so far, Reese and her Drifting Fifth band have struck a distinct mood and tone. for “Stormchasers” that mood is dark, atmospheric rock with a hint of their signature twang that adds to the otherworldly element put forth by tales of UFOs and mysterious underwater sounds. Bold guitars ring out toward Mark Knopfler-land as Reese sets a scene of paranormal phenomena with the lines “If you’re not seeing things / then you’re hearing them.”

About the song’s inspirations Caroline writes:

The recipe for Stormchasers went like this: I mixed a UFO sighting at age 18 with the movie Twister, heartbreak, and a dash of the Wikipedia entry on the Bloop. Then it all baked in my mind for 8 years. I brought it to the band and they put the cherry on top.

Stream “Stormchasers” below. Tenderfoot is out January 6th, with a pre-order up here. No live dates are on the books right now, but stay tuned for some show announcements in the new year.

