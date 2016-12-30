The Key’s Year-End Mania: Kristen Kurtis’ best songs of 2016

Year-End Mania is the Key’s annual survey of the things below the surface that made 2016 incredible. Today, WXPN Morning Show Host Kristen Kurtis shares her favorite songs of 2016.

The breadth of excellent new music that came out in 2016 is staggering — so much so that, when you look at individual listeners’ lists, there’s generally not a ton of overlap. In this playlist, XPN Morning Show host Kristen Kurtis shares some of her favorites — and while, yes, it includes David Bowie and Radiohead, she also picked outstanding songs from Lucy Dacus, Gwen Stefani, Beck, Lady Gaga, Steve Gunn, Little Green Cars, Marian Hill and more. Listen to it below, via Spotify.

