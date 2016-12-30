The Key’s Year-End Mania: Kristen Kurtis’ best songs of 2016

Jim James | photo by Kate McCann for WXPN | katemccannphotography.com
Year-End Mania is the Key’s annual survey of the things below the surface that made 2016 incredible. Today, WXPN Morning Show Host Kristen Kurtis shares her favorite songs of 2016.

The breadth of excellent new music that came out in 2016 is staggering — so much so that, when you look at individual listeners’ lists, there’s generally not a ton of overlap. In this playlist, XPN Morning Show host Kristen Kurtis shares some of her favorites — and while, yes, it includes David Bowie and Radiohead, she also picked outstanding songs from Lucy DacusGwen StefaniBeckLady GagaSteve GunnLittle Green CarsMarian Hill and more. Listen to it below, via Spotify.

