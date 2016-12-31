The XPN top 100 songs of 2016



Year-End Mania is the Key’s annual survey of the things that made 2016 incredible.

Here are the top 100 songs of 2016 as voted on by the XPN community. To quote Chuck Prophet, it was a bad year for rock and roll, losing so many incredible musicians. David Bowie’s passing set the tone for the year as we headed into last January, the passing of Prince shook us to our core, and the passing of Leonard Cohen put an even darker stain on the year. We still have the music though, with the Thin White Duke and the Montreal poet extraordinaire each placing songs in the top 10. Cohen took the number one song of the year with “You Want It Darker.” Here’s to 2017 with many rays of hope.

Listen to our Spotify playlist of all 100 songs below from #1 (Cohen) to #100, “Solving Problems” by Brent Cobb.

You can see the entire list here.

