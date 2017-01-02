XPN’s Gotta Hear Song of the Week: “Machine” by Deadfellow

Our very first Gotta Hear Song of the Year is a heavy, dirgey rock epic, “Machine” by Philly locals Deadfellow, a relatively new addition to our local music scene.

Deadfellow’s lead singer and songwriter is Hayden Sammak. He’s been in and around the local music scene for a few years, and Deadfellow is a project that’s about a year old. With a vocal style reminiscent of Mark Lanegan (Screaming Trees), “Machine” is from a new EP, Love Songs for the Contemporary Listener and was recorded at Kawari Sound with some of our favorite locals including Ross Bellenoit, Matt Muir (who co-produced the EP), and Michael Stec.

The six song EP balances heavier guitar jams and lighter, slower, down-tempo ballads. They show Sammak’s adeptness at building songs with emotional intensity regardless of the volume, and the EP is a beguiling introduction to a talented young Philly musician.

<a href="http://deadfellowmusic.bandcamp.com/album/love-songs-for-the-contemporary-listener">Love Songs for the Contemporary Listener by Deadfellow</a>

