Not all of the musical performances on New Year’s eve devolved into disaster; Sleater-Kinney paid tribute to David Bowie & George Michael at San Francisco’s Nob Hill Masonic Auditorium, while Paul McCartney teamed up with The Killers in St. Barts for a rendition of “Helter Skelter.” Watch Sleater-Kinney’s performance here, and check out McCartney and The Killers’ performances below.

See more from McCartney’s performance here.

Comments

Categorized Under:

AUDIO

VIDEO

Tags: David Bowie