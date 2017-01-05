Just Announced: Billy Joel is playing Citizens Bank Park in September

Acclaimed singer-songwriter veteran Billy Joel just announced a return to Philly this summer. He’ll perform at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, September 9th. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13th at 10 a.m. and more information can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar.

Joel’s shows in Philly are dang near an annual engagement, and have been so for the past four decades — but whether he’s solo piano or with a massive full band, he makes his performances special. Like the New Years’s Eve gig he recently played in Florida, where (per Consequence of Sound), he rang in 2017 just after midnight with “Miami 2017.”

Okay, he wasn’t actually in Miami at the time — the BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL is about 45 minutes northwest of Miami — but it’s still pretty awesome nonetheless, and the crowd notably freaks out when Joel gets to the lyric “before we all lived here in Florida.”

