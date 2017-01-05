XPN MusicNotes: Hear an unreleased Elliott Smith song, see Bon Iver’s tour cancellation note

It’s hard to believe Elliott Smith left this world in 2003, but his music still graces us all. Smith’s old record label (Kill Rock Stars) is marking the 20th anniversary of his album Either/Or by reissuing it with previously unheard bonus material. Either/Or: Expanded Edition will features a bunch of rarities and live tracks.

One of Elliott’s longtime friends, Larry Crane, said in a New York Times article about the bonus material:

“They really demonstrate how adept he (Elliott Smith) was live as a guitarist; the finger-picking, slap-picking and different techniques. The new collection also includes a previously unheard studio rendition of the song “I Figured You Out”; a new version of “I Don’t Think I’m Ever Gonna Figure It Out,” the B side to the 1996 Either/Or single “Speed Trials”; a short and playful keyboard take on “New Monkey,” from New Moon; and an alternate recording of “Bottle Up And Explode!,” from the 1998 album XO, with completely different lyrics.”

As Pitchfork points out, Smith originally recorded “I Figured You Out” as a demo for Mary Lou Lord, who went on to record the song.

Check out Elliot Smith’s original demo for “I Figured You Out” below, along with Lord’s version and a trailer for the reissue.

It’s with great regret that we must announce the cancellation of our forthcoming European tour and Justin’s appearance on @prairie_home. . . pic.twitter.com/3nvEEA2i3r — Bon Iver (@boniver) January 4, 2017

Citing personal reasons, Bon Iver have canceled an upcoming European tour, and Justin Vernon’s January 14th appearance on A Prairie Home Companion.

In a note on Bon Iver’s Twitter, all the European tour dates from January through April have been canceled “for personal reasons.” There are no plans to reschedule the cancelled dates and full refunds are being offered.

As of this posting, Bon Iver is still scheduled to perform at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The Coachella performance, as well as other future dates like a planned Primavera show, are still listed on the band’s website.

See Bon Iver’s updated performance schedule below.

Cancelled:

1-14 Chicago, IL – Symphony Center (Justin Vernon on “A Prairie Home Companion”

1-22 Paris, France – Le Zenith

1-23 Utretch, Netherlands – Tivolivredenburg

1-24 Frankfurt, Germany – Jahrhunderthalle

1-25 Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall

1-27 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

1-29 Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

1-30 Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus

1-31 Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus

2-02 Copenhagen, Denmark – Den Grå Hal

2-03 Copenhagen, Denmark – Den Grå Hal

2-05 Hamburg, Germany – Mehr! Theater

2-06 Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

2-08 Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

2-10 Blackpool, England – Empress Ballroom

2-12-13 Edinburgh, Scotland – Playhouse Theatre

2-15-17 London, England – Roundhouse

2-19-20 London, England – Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

Still scheduled:

4-15 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

4-22 Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

6-01-04 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

6-05 Dublin, Ireland – Forbidden Fruit Festival

6-08-10 Porto, Portugal – NOS Primavera Sound

7-22 Minneapolis, MN – Rock the Garden

