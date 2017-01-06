Jenny Lewis pays tribute to Bowie with recording of “Sorrow”

Jenny Lewis is one of almost a dozen artists featuring on a new album from former Late Night with David Letterman bandleader Paul Shaffer, contributing a cover of the McCoys 1965 song “Sorrow” in tribute to David Bowie. Bowie recorded the track for his own 1973 covers LP Pin Ups.

Bowie’s glam ballad version of “Sorrow” catapults into the next decade on Lewis’ recording, with Shaffer’s front-and-center piano surrounded by a plush cloud of synths and horns courtesy of the World’s Most Dangerous Band. Meanwhile Lewis croons away, channeling Bowie’s pseudo-heartbroken swagger with a dramatic vocal delivery.

Paul Shaffer & the World’s Most Dangerous Band, set for release on March 17th, is rounded out by collaborations with Darius Rucker, Bill Murray, Dion, and more. Stream the the Lewis / Shaffer recording here and watch Bowie’s video below.

