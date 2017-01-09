Just Announced: U2 brings anniversary of The Joshua Tree to the Linc

Thirty years ago U2 released The Joshua Tree, the America-inspired record that spawned fan favorites like “Where the Streets Have No Name” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.” To mark the album’s latest milestone Bono & co will be hitting the stadium circuit this summer to play the record in full, stopping at Lincoln Financial Field on June 18th for their first Philly show since 2011’s 360 Tour.

Upon release The Joshua Tree was showered with accolades, including chart-topping cred for the record’s three big singles and a pair of Grammy Award wins for Album of the Year and Best Rock Performance by a Group. Just three years ago the album was added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry, joining the ranks of Dr, King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and Woody Guthrie’s This Land is Your Land” after being declared “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant,”

Tickets for the show go on sale Tuesday, January 17th and will be available via the XPN Concert Calendar. Below, watch U2 perform a cover of “Stand By Me” with Bruce Springsteen at JFK Stadium on their inaugural Joshua Tree tour in 1987, followed by the video for “With or Without You.”

Comments