Valerie June returns with the fierce rocker “Shakedown”

Valerie June did a lot of performing in quiet settings for her 2013 LP Pushin’ Against a Stone but do not — repeat, do NOT — pigeonhole this Memphis-based artist as a quiet folkie with a ukulele. June is getting ready to release her latest outing, The Order of Time, on March 10 via Concord Music Group, its first single made its way into the world today…and the name of the song couldn’t be more appropriate.

“Shakedown” flat-out rocks; it’s a boostomp barnstormer, revved up with fierce percussion and June taking a slick juke joint electric lead while singing an invigorating hook. It makes you want to dance, and we suggest you just let the groove work its magic. Hit play on “Shakedown” below, and while you’re moving around the room, preorder the album via iTunes here.

You can also dance to this song — and many more like it — when June performs live at The Trocadero in Philadelphia on record release day: Friday, March 10th. Tickets and more information on the show can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar.

(h/t Okayplayer)

