Madonna to Springsteen to Sleater-Kinney: A year in David Bowie covers

Rebel Rebel You tore your dress…………..Rebel Rebel how could they know?? #rebelheartour A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jan 12, 2016 at 11:30pm PST

A year ago today, the music world was shocked by the sudden passing of David Bowie. As universal feelings of grief evolved into one of the most massive celebrations of life that rock and roll has ever seen, artists of all statures channeled their love of Bowie into tributes and live covers.

It became something you just sort of expected to see when going to live music in 2016 — somebody, somewhere was going to play a song from The Thin White Duke — and we’ve collected some of the most impressive Bowie covers we’ve seen from the past 12 months below, from EL VY‘s “Let’s Dance” and Wilco‘s “Space Oddity” to versions of “Rebel Rebel” by Bruce Springsteen, Madonna and Sleater-Kinney alike. And that’s just scratching the surface. Dig in below.



Comments