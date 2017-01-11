Rodrigo y Gabriela reissue self-titled album as deluxe, double LP

Ten years ago, acoustic guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela released their self-titled, sophomore LP. It debuted at #1 in Ireland, where the pair was residing at the time, and became an instant hit stateside, particularly in the XPN universe. Now it’s getting a deluxe, double LP reissue jam-packed with new material.

Disc 1 comprises the original album, while Disc 2 will feature 9 selections from their 2006 performance at The Olympia Theatre in Dublin. In addition, those who purchase the reissue will receive a digital download of two bonus tracks, “Senorita XXX,” which was previously only available in Japan, and “Amuleto,” which has yet to be released in any capacity.

While the pair preps their next album, this is more than enough to get excited about. Check out a performance of “Satori” from their Olympia Theatre gig below.

