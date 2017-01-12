PREMIERE: Clap Your Hands Say Yeah transform anxiety into pure pop on “Down (Is Where I Want To Be)”

Aughties art-rock favorites Clap Your Hands Say Yeah are back in motion this winter, releasing their fifth LP, The Tourist, on February 24nd.

The project of the multi-instrumental Mt. Airy native Alec Ounsworth finds itself in reflective mode on this outing, though that’s certainly reflection with a generous helping of sonic positivity: jangling guitars, spacey ambient stratospheres, and simmering synthesizer pulsations accompany Ounsworth’s ruminations on personal upheaval, blame and mortality.

Today, we’re happy to bring you the second single from the LP, the intricate and progressive “Down (Is Where I Want To Be),” and the song’s very structure mirrors the stages of coping.



Opening slow and uncertain, the pensive instrumentation builds into a gloriously bright catharsis. Lyrically, Ounsworth seems to have a lot on his mind that he wants to get out, with references to uncaring governments and lucky streaks that come to an unceremonious end. As the instrumentation peaks, Ounsworth finds a Zen answer to it all:

I called upon a Buddhist monk

He said the trick is not to think, boy, leave it alone

Soon you will feel next to nothing

Humanity, catastrophe,

Alright, humanity, insanity,

I gotta believe that I’m doing alright . . .

“It’s a song about embracing a low feeling,” Ounsworth tells us via email. “Better to feel low than to feel nothing at all…”

The Tourist is available on Friday, February 24th — digital preorders are available here, via iTunes, vinyl pre-orders can be obtained here, and you can check out the track listing below, along with the band’s North American tour dates that kick off March 10th at Johnny Brenda’s. Tickets and more information on the show can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar. Listen to “Fireproof,” the first single from The Tourist, here.

Tracklisting:

1. The Pilot

2. A Chance To Cure

3. Down (is Where I Want To Be)

4. Unfolding Above Celibate Moon (Los Angeles Nursery Rhyme)

5. Better Off

6. Fireproof (LISTEN HERE)

7. The Vanity Of Trying

8. Loose Ends

9. Ambulance Chaser

10. Visiting Hours

FULL NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

03.02.17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

03.03.17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

03.04.17 – New York NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

03.05.17 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

03.07.17 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

03.08.17 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music Diner

03.09.17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

03.10.17 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03.11.17 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

03.12.17 – Omaha, NB @ The Waiting Room

03.14.17 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

03.15.17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

03.16.17 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

03.17.17 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

03.18.17 – Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt

03.19.17 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03.21.17 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

03.22.17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

03.23.17 – Visalia, CA @ Cellar Door

03.24.17 – West Hollywood, CA @ Roxy Theatre

03.25.17 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

04.18.17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

04.20.17 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

04.21.17 – Austin, TX @ The Sidewinder

04.22.17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

04.25.17 – Ybor City, FL @ The Orpheum

04.26.17 – Miami, FL @ Gramps

04.27.17 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

04.28.17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

04.29.17 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

04.30.17 – Nashville, TN @ Exit / In

05.02.17 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

05.03.17 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Backroom

05.04.17 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

05.05.17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

05.06.17 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

