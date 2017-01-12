Slowdive emerge from the fog with “Star Roving”, their first song in 22 years

Dream pop and shoegaze fans rejoice: Slowdive are back. After a slew of reunion shows and a mysterious teaser video posted to their social media, the band has shared “Star Roving”, their first track in 22 years. The UK five piece have been prepping new music since reforming in 2014, and now, it’s finally come to fruition.

Releasing music after such a long stretch of time always leads to raised eyebrows, but sometimes, a band defies expectations. My Bloody Valentine set that precedent in 2013 with their long-awaited, self-titled third album (which, coincidentally, also appeared after a 22 year gap). The record sounded as if the band had picked up right where it left off, and the same can be said for Slowdive here. The orchestral ambience, skipping, propulsive drums, and pop appeal are here as if they had never left, but the mix bears the separation and punch of modern recording. It’s a massive, expansive track–exactly what you’d want something called “Star Roving” to sound like.

The song is being released through Dead Oceans Records, and while there’s no word on a full album yet, it seems like as good a home as any for them. Watch the video for “Star Roving” below.

