Hear David Crosby perform on World Cafe with Snarky Puppy’s Michael League

Folk legend David Crosby returned to World Cafe this week to play songs from his latest solo album, Lighthouse. He’s joined by Snarky Puppy headman Michael League, who produced the album and co-wrote many of its tracks. Topics of discussion include how the collaboration came about, the longevity of Crosby’s voice, and his relationship with Joni Mitchell, with League chiming in to elaborate on the process of making the album. It’s an interesting listen for fans of either artist, so stream the forty-plus minute session below, via NPR .
