Dave Matthews and guitarist Tim Reynolds are taking full advantage of having a summer off from DMB dates, announcing a stripped-down, acoustic duo tour that will make a stop at The Mann Center on June 2nd and 3rd.

Though Dave Matthews Band remains the focus for the two guitarists, they’ve been able to release a handful of live albums together as a duo over the years including Live at Radio City in 2007 and most recently Live In Las Vegas in 2010. Reynolds has his own solo project as well, releasing nine studio records over the course of a 20+ year career.

Tickets for the two-night Philadelphia run go on sale Friday, February 10th and will be available via the XPN Concert Calendar. Watch them perform “Crush” from Live at Radio City below.

Comments