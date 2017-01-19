Listen to another new Ryan Adams song, “Doomsday”

XPN favorite Ryan Adams is keeping busy this winter. In addition to studio sessions with Liz Phair and Don Was and talk of an album with Jenny Lewis, he’s readying the release of Prisoner, his sixteenth LP — due out on Blue Note on February 17th. We already heard the jagged drama of lead single “Do You Still Love Me?” and the more pensive and plaintive “To Be Without You.” Today, we bring you a third track, ominously titled “Doomsday.”

It splits the difference between the two other singles — the pulse is thumping, but not quite at the point of explosion, and amid jangley guitars and Tom Petty via Bruce Springsteen melodies, Adams gets pensive and reflective.

Listen below.

(h/t Paste)

Comments