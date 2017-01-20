Watch Rage Against the Machine play J.C. Dobbs in January of 1993

We’re just gonna leave this here. 24 years ago this weekend, Los Angeles four-piece Rage Against the Machine took the stage at iconic South Street fixture J.C. Dobbs, and today we bring you archival video of that show, care of YouTube concert videographer Markit Aneight.

Rage’s groundbreaking, politically-charged self-titled debut had only been out for a couple months, and the band was making its Philly debut. Zach De La Rocha, Tim Commerford, Tom Morello, and Brad Wilk open set with the riveting funk-metal of “People of the Sun,” an early version of the song that would go on to open Evil Empire three years later; a minute in, and the mosh pit is already a visible frenzy. The eight-song setlist proceeded to showcase the first album’s highlights, from “Bombtrack” to “Freedom.”

Whether you’re in need of some inaugural catharsis today, or you’re always craving a good dose of heavy music, this will provide nicely. Watch the show and check out the setlist below.

Setlist

People of the Sun

Bombtrack

Fistful of Steel

Wake Up

Settle for Nothing

Bullet in the Head

Killing in the Name

Freedom

