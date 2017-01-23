Just Announced: The Decemberists will headline The Fillmore this spring

Portland folk rock favorites The Decemberists are seven albums deep into an illuminating career, with their most recent outing — 2015’s What a Terrible World, What a Beautiful World — garnering acclaim among fans and critics alike. The band just announced a short, two-week run in April along the east coast, with singer-songwriter Julien Baker in tow, and the tour stops at The Fillmore on Friday, April 14th.

The band’s note about the tour indeed promises that new music will be performed:

I don’t know about you, but it seems to us at Decemberists HQ that this winter has been — shall we say — a bit darker than winters of recent memory. Not sure what to attribute that to. However, in an effort to puncture that gloom, if only in a few places on and adjacent to the Eastern Seaboard, the Decemberists are pleased to announce The Shuffling Off to Ragnarök Spring Tour 2017. We’ll be playing songs from every dusty corner of our discography, no doubt, along with a bunch of new songs — trying them on like new clothes, seeing how they fit. You, dear concert-goer, will be our mirror.

Tickets to the show are on sale this Friday, January 27th, at 10 a.m., more information can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar. Below, watch a visualizer for “Make You Better” and check out the entire run of tour dates.

Tour Dates

April 7 State Theatre of Ithaca Ithaca, NY

April 8 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA

April 9 The National Richmond, VA

April 11 Fox Theatre Atlanta, GA Pre

April 12 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

April 14 The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

April 15 College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT

April 17 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

April 18 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

April 19 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

