Just Announced: Mumford & Sons coming to BB&T Pavilion in May

Following the announcement of several festival headlining slots and a string of west coast dates with U2, Mumford & Sons are expanding their 2017 plans to include a stop at Camden’s BB&T Pavilion on May 25th.

While no new full-length news has surfaced since the release of their Wilder Mind LP in 2015, the British new-folk outfit is preparing to share a live DVD recorded while on tour in South Africa early last year. That tour also produced an EP that we heard over the summer called Johannesburg, a collaboration with Senegalese musician Baaba Maal, British duo The Very Best, and South African pop band Beatenberg.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, January 27th at 10:00 am and will be available via the XPN Concert Calendar. Watch a cut of Wilder Mind single “Believe” from Live From South Africa: Dust and Thunder below, and listen to frontman Marcus Mumford talk about the latest record with XPN’s Mike Vasilikos here.

Comments