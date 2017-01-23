XPN Gotta Hear Song of the Week: “Jungle” by Tash Sultana

Tash Sultana is a singer, songwriter and guitarist from Melbourne, Australia. She is self-taught on ten instruments and recently released her debut self-titled six song EP on her own label, Lonely Lands Records, which is being distributed in the States by Mom + Pop records.

Sultana is an incredibly talented performer and songwriter, yet to do it, she had to overcome some very challenging personal moments in her life, dealing with drug addiction and drug induced psychosis, as she explains in this harrowing, yet uplifting TED talk she did in May, 2016. Her story of how she used music to turn her life around is truly inspiring.

A short swing of dates in the States in February are all sold out, including a date on February 18th at World Cafe Live.

Below, watch a recording of her performing “Jungle.”

