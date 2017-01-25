Just Announced: Old 97’s chart a course for Central PA this May for Capitol Theatre gig

Next month, alt-country veterans Old 97’s will celebrate the release of their tenth album, Graveyard Whistling. They’ll be heading out on tour in support, and now, that tour includes a central PA date at York’s Capitol Theatre. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 27th, but you can find more information now via XPN’s Concert Calendar. For now, listen to their brand new single “All Who Wander,” along with “Good With God,” the album’s first single featuring Brandi Carlile.

