Just Announced: The Pretenders will play a headlining set in A.C. this spring

After a fall tour in support of their latest album Alone, which included one of the most fierce Free at Noon concerts in recent memory, The Pretenders just announced a run of dates for the winter and spring. They’re with their fall touring partner Stevie Nicks for most of the run, with the exception of a handful of headlining dates — and lucky for us, one of the headlining gigs is in our region.

On Saturday, April 1, The Pretenders will headline Golden Nugget in Atlantic City; tickets range from $79 to $99 and are on sale now; more information can be found here.

Below, watch The Pretenders play “Tattoed Love Boys” at Free at Noon, and check out their full run of tour dates.

FEBRUARY

23 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

28 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

MARCH

2 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

3 – Temecula, CA – Pechanga Theater – HEADLINING

6 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

8 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

10 – Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center

12 – Austin,TX – Frank Erwin Center

13 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

17 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

19 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

22 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore – HEADLINING

23 – Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Arena

25 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

26 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

27 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore – HEADLINING

29 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

31 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

APRIL

1 – Atlantic City, NJ – Golden Nugget – HEADLINING

2 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

5 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

6 – Long Island, NY – Nassau Coliseum

All dates with Stevie Nicks except where noted as headlining.

Comments