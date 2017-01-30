Just Announced: The Pretenders will play a headlining set in A.C. this spring

After a fall tour in support of their latest album Alone, which included one of the most fierce Free at Noon concerts in recent memory, The Pretenders just announced a run of dates for the winter and spring. They’re with their fall touring partner Stevie Nicks for most of the run, with the exception of a handful of headlining dates — and lucky for us, one of the headlining gigs is in our region.
On Saturday, April 1, The Pretenders will headline Golden Nugget in Atlantic City; tickets range from $79 to $99 and are on sale now; more information can be found here.
Below, watch The Pretenders play “Tattoed Love Boys” at Free at Noon, and check out their full run of tour dates.
FEBRUARY
23 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center
25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
28 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
MARCH
2 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
3 – Temecula, CA – Pechanga Theater – HEADLINING
6 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
8 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
10 – Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center
12 – Austin,TX – Frank Erwin Center
13 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits
15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
17 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
19 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
22 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore – HEADLINING
23 – Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Arena
25 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena
26 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
27 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore – HEADLINING
29 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
31 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
APRIL
1 – Atlantic City, NJ – Golden Nugget – HEADLINING
2 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
5 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
6 – Long Island, NY – Nassau Coliseum
All dates with Stevie Nicks except where noted as headlining.
