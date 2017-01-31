Bob Dylan continues his exploration of Frank Sinatra’s catalog with the announcement of Triplicate, a three-disc LP of American standards that drops March 31st via Columbia Records. Though many of the songs were written by people other than Sinatra, 29 of the 30 tracks, including “Stormy Weather,” “As Time Goes By,” and “I Guess I’ll Have To Change My Plans,” were recorded by Ol’ Blue Eyes during his own career. This follows suit with Dylan’s other recent efforts (2015’s Shadows In the Night and 2016’s Falling Angels), both of which drew their track list from Sinatra recordings.

Dylan released his version of Sinatra’s 1953 song “I Could Have Told You” as Triplicate‘s lead single – stream that below. The legendary singer-songwriter joins an eclectic lineup featuring Chance the Rapper, The Weeknd, and several Philly acts at this year’s Firefly Festival in Dover, DE; passes are available here for the festival, which runs June 15th through the 18th.

