Listen to a new Future Islands song, see them at The Fillmore in May

Baltimore synth pop trio Future Islands have just announced The Far Field, the follow-up to their breakout 2014 record Singles. They’ve already announced of slew of tour dates in support, and its debut single, “Ran” is out now. Put on your weird dancing shoes; then, stream the track below.
Future Islands’ sonic growth has always felt gradual and calculated. They’ve been refining their trademark sound since the mid-2000s, and they’re certainly not stopping now. Singles brought their sharpest hooks and production yet, but if “Ran” is any indication, they might just top themselves again with The Far Field.
With that being said, not much about the track is going to surprise you. It’s got all the warbly synths, dance grooves, and drama you could ask for, but Future Islands delivers it with a newfound confidence you’d expect from a band at the height of their critical and commercial success. Some bands thrive off of constant reinvention, while others slowly perfect what makes them who they are. Future Islands is of the latter category, and they wear it well.
The Far Field is out April 7th via 4AD. If you want to catch Future Islands live, they’re playing The Fillmore this May 29th. For tickets and more information, head over to XPN’s Concert Calendar.
The Far Field:
01 “Aladdin”
02 “Time On Her Side”
03 “Ran”
04 “Beauty Of The Road”
05 “Cave”
06 “Through The Roses”
07 “North Star”
08 “Ancient Water”
09 “Candles”
10 “Day Glow Fire”
11 “Shadows” (Feat. Debby Harry)
12 “Black Rose”
Tour dates:
03/21 – Berlin @ Columbiahalle
04/14-16, 21-23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music & Arts Festival
04/27 – Glasgow @ Barrowlands
04/28 – Leeds @ Leeds University Refectory
04/29 – Liverpool @ O2 Academy
04/30 – Brighton @ Dome
05/02 – Nottingham @ Rock City
05/03 – Bristol @ O2 Academy
05/06 – Barcelona @ Razzmatazz
05/09 – Paris @ Elysee Montmartre
05/25 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s
05/26 – Ithica, NY @ State Theatre
05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
05/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
05/30 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre
06/01 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
06/02 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Social Hall
06/03 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl
06/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant
06/06 – Chicago, MI @ Riviera
06/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre
06/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
06/08-11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music + Arts Festival
06/27 – Cologne @ Live Music Hall
06/30 – Belgium @ Rock Werchter
07/06 – Dublin @ Iveagh Gardens
07/28-30 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival
08/16-19 – Tabuao @ Paredes de Coura Festival
08/17-20 – Brecon Beacons @ Green Man
