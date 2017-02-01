Listen to a new Future Islands song, see them at The Fillmore in May

Baltimore synth pop trio Future Islands have just announced The Far Field, the follow-up to their breakout 2014 record Singles. They’ve already announced of slew of tour dates in support, and its debut single, “Ran” is out now. Put on your weird dancing shoes; then, stream the track below.

Future Islands’ sonic growth has always felt gradual and calculated. They’ve been refining their trademark sound since the mid-2000s, and they’re certainly not stopping now. Singles brought their sharpest hooks and production yet, but if “Ran” is any indication, they might just top themselves again with The Far Field.

With that being said, not much about the track is going to surprise you. It’s got all the warbly synths, dance grooves, and drama you could ask for, but Future Islands delivers it with a newfound confidence you’d expect from a band at the height of their critical and commercial success. Some bands thrive off of constant reinvention, while others slowly perfect what makes them who they are. Future Islands is of the latter category, and they wear it well.

The Far Field is out April 7th via 4AD. If you want to catch Future Islands live, they’re playing The Fillmore this May 29th. For tickets and more information, head over to XPN’s Concert Calendar.

The Far Field:

01 “Aladdin”

02 “Time On Her Side”

03 “Ran”

04 “Beauty Of The Road”

05 “Cave”

06 “Through The Roses”

07 “North Star”

08 “Ancient Water”

09 “Candles”

10 “Day Glow Fire”

11 “Shadows” (Feat. Debby Harry)

12 “Black Rose”

Tour dates:

03/21 – Berlin @ Columbiahalle

04/14-16, 21-23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music & Arts Festival

04/27 – Glasgow @ Barrowlands

04/28 – Leeds @ Leeds University Refectory

04/29 – Liverpool @ O2 Academy

04/30 – Brighton @ Dome

05/02 – Nottingham @ Rock City

05/03 – Bristol @ O2 Academy

05/06 – Barcelona @ Razzmatazz

05/09 – Paris @ Elysee Montmartre

05/25 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s

05/26 – Ithica, NY @ State Theatre

05/27 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

05/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

05/30 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

06/01 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

06/02 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Social Hall

06/03 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl

06/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant

06/06 – Chicago, MI @ Riviera

06/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

06/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

06/08-11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music + Arts Festival

06/27 – Cologne @ Live Music Hall

06/30 – Belgium @ Rock Werchter

07/06 – Dublin @ Iveagh Gardens

07/28-30 – New York, NY @ Panorama Festival

08/16-19 – Tabuao @ Paredes de Coura Festival

08/17-20 – Brecon Beacons @ Green Man

