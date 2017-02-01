Preview the Don Giovanni Records Showcase with Screaming Females’ Guest DJ set on WXPN

Tomorrow night, Jersey independent label Don Giovanni Records kicks off its annual showcase — which this year has stretched into a three night affair, two at Brooklyn’s famed Knitting Factory and one at Philadelphia’s First Unitarian Church. The lineup is impressive to boot, a cross section of the label’s artists and friends with hardly any overlap between the three nights.

Here in Philly, the action is led by Screaming Females, the New Brunswick / Philly punk rock power trio renowned for high-energy live performances and frontwoman Marissa Paternoster’s guitar mastery. Joining them are raucous Alabama rockers Lee Baines III & the Glory Fires – late of Sub Pop’s roster, with a new album coming out on Don G this year – as well as Baltimore jangle-popsters Outer Spaces, Philly-via-Brooklyn punk outfit Worriers and D.C. power pop four-piece Bad Moves.

To get amped up for the show, Paternoster and drummer Jarrett Dougherty guest DJ’d on WXPN this week, highlight a couple songs from their fantastic 2015 album Rose Mountain and introducing us to everybody else on the lineup. They also talked about the early days of the Don Giovanni Showcase at Maxwell’s (R.I.P.) in Hoboken, the continued importance of the event as the label grows, and the closeness of some of the bands on this bill (Lauren Denitzio of Worriers evidently stopped by to borrow kitchenware while the playlist was being planned).

If you missed it, you can stream Marissa and Jarret’s entire guest DJ set and check out the playlist below.

Screaming Females – “Burning Car”

Worriers – “Plans”

Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires – “The Company Man”

Outer Spaces – “Words”

Bad Moves – “Drain Me”

Screaming Females – “Hopeless”

The Don Giovanni Records Showcase happens on Thursday, February 2nd, and Friday, February 3rd at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn, and Saturday February 4th at the First Unitarian Church in Philadelphia. Check out the flyer for the festival below, and get more information on all three days here.

