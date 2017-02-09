Just Announced: Jack Johnson and Lake Street Dive will play BB&T Pavillion in June

Singer-songwriter Jack Johnson is pairing up with jazz-pop four-piece Lake Street Dive for a summer tour that comes through the Philadelphia region on June 10, at Camden’s BB&T Pavilion. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, February 17th at 10 a.m.

Johnson’s last album was 2013’s From Here to Now You, though he has remained active playing shows and working to raise awareness for environmental causes. Lake Street Dive released its sophomore album Side Pony last year. Listen to music from both below, and get more details on the show at the XPN Concert Calendar.

