Hear Ron Gallo perform and talk Heavy Meta on World Cafe

A few weeks ago, Ron Gallo brought his raw power and character to XPN’s weekly Free At Noon series. Now, you can hear selections from that performance, as well as a full interview with Gallo on World Cafe. It’s available to stream now via NPR.

In his conversation with David Dye, Gallo talks moving from Philly to Nashville, writing the album, and the story behind some of the imagery presented in the lyrics. He also discusses what went in to pulling off the ambitious, one-take video for “Please Yourself”, where he and his band disrupt Nashville traffic with an improntu performance.

Check out video of Ron Gallo and his band performing “Put The Kids To Bed” at World Cafe Live below. He’ll return to the venue this April with Hurray For The Riff Raff. For tickets and more information, head over to XPN’s Concert Calendar.

