Just Announced: World Cafe 25 x Philadelphia Film Society 25 weekend film festival

It’s the World Cafe’s 25th anniversary and it’s the Philadelphia Film Society’s 25th anniversary and we’ve got a pretty cool way of celebrating – a weekend of classic music films, dancing and singing at the Prince Theater at 1412 Chestnut Street in Center City, Philadelphia.

Join us Friday, March 21st through Sunday, April 2nd as XPN and World Cafe team up with the Philadelphia Film Society to present the XPN Film Festival. Over the three days, six films will be screened including: the epic Talking Heads documentary, Stop Making Sense; two of Cameron Crowe’s most loved films about rock and roll — Almost Famous and Singles — Martin Scorsese’s legendary documentary of The Band’s farewell, The Last Waltz; and the ultimate record store nerd flick, High Fidelity (starring John Cusack and Jack Black).

David Dye will be hosting the event, and in addition to the screenings of these classics, XPN’s Robert Drake will be DJing a Land of the Lost dance party to complement the Talking Heads film, and another live event to be announced.

Get tickets and more information here. Below, check out the exact screening times and dates. Hope to see you there.

FRIDAY 3/31

8 p.m. Stop Making Sense (Prince Theater mainstage)

10 p.m. Robert Drake Land of the Lost Dance Party (Prince Theater Black Box)

Stop Making Sense – Trailer from Groovescooter on Vimeo.

SATURDAY 4/1

4:00 p.m. Singles (Prince Theater mainstream)

6:30 p.m. Almost Famous (Prince Theater mainstage)

9:30 p.m. Live Event TBA! (Prince Theater Black Box)

SUNDAY 4/2

4:00 p.m. High Fidelity (Prince Theater mainstage)

6:30 p.m. The Last Waltz (Prince Theater mainstage)

TICKETING

Purchase passes here.

All Access Pass – $65 ($50 for XPN & PFS Members) – Valued at $80

Admits one to all film screenings and all special events

Film Pass – $40 ($35 for XPN & PFS Membes) – Valued at $50

Admits one to all film screenings

All tickets and passes from the Philadelphia Film Society here.

Comments