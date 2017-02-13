PREMIERE: Jesse Hale Moore oozes emotion in single “Leave You Lonely”

In Jesse Hale Moore‘s new single, “Leave You Lonely,” sultry falsettos and a steady, simple drum beat combine with hints of organ and sax to make the perfect moody tune. Reminiscent of James Vincent McMorrow and James Blake, the track paints an emotional and honest portrayal of the end of a long-term relationship.

Moore shared the new single with us — you can get a first listen to it below — and also shared some thoughts on his inspiration for “Leave You Lonely”:

“I wrote ‘Leave You Lonely’ during a difficult break up. It occurred to me that sometimes you have to say pretty cruel things when severing ties with people you love or have loved. The lyrics, ‘You should know by now, I will leave you lonely’ reflect a difficult and painful conclusion to a long term relationship. While the chorus is pretty direct the verses of the song are more abstract meditations on loneliness. For instance, the lyrics, ‘spirits haunting every home, blue lights flashing in an empty room’ came to me as I walked the streets of my Philadelphia neighborhood and noticed blue television lights flashing in almost every house I passed. Something about that observation made me feel terribly alone.”

“Leave You Lonely” is the first single off of Moore’s debut album, Green End, which is named after the Avenue his grandparents lived on. Writing the album after the death of his grandparents and the break-up of a long-term relationship, Moore states that he found a “kind of poetry” in the words and that it “felt appropriate to name the album directly for a place that occupies such a complicated emotional space.”

Stream “Leave You Lonely” below, and be on the lookout for Moore’s debut album, Green End, which is available on Friday, April 7th. You’ll also have not one, not two, but three beautiful chances to see Moore live, when he will be setting up a residency at Bourbon and Branch throughout March. More info can be found on the XPN Concert Calendar.

Philly Residency Dates:

3/02 @ Bourbon & Branch

3/09 @ Bourbon & Branch

3/16 @ Bourbon & Branch

