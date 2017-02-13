XPN’s Gotta Hear Song of the Week: “Same” by Matthew Logan Vasquez

Delta Spirit frontman Matthew Logan Vasquez returns with a new album, Does What He Wants, on April 21st. The first single from the album, “Same,” features Kam Franklin from The Suffers.

From his press release:

Vasquez was actually in the process of writing for a projected upcoming Delta Spirit project early last year when he began to think that it might be more appropriate to focus instead on his next solo effort. “I was imagining a new Delta Spirit album as I was writing,” he says. “But I began to realize that’s not exactly where I’m at right now. The band isn’t broken up but it’s not coming back right now. I started to feel like Rhett Miller, who had to go away from the Old 97s for a while so he could get tap into his creativity and come back to the band in a new and healthy way.”

“Same” is a driving rocker, and Franklin sounds absolutely incredible. The lead singer of The Suffers serves a soulful foil to Vasquez’s gruffy howl, with some old-school 70s style string arrangements peppering the urgency of the beat. At about 2:40 into the song, the song breaks out into a into a rock and soul raveup that, thankfully, doesn’t slow down.

Vasquez plays Boot & Saddle on April 26th. Tickets and more information on the show can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar. Listen to “Same” below.

