Dawes drop a Valentine’s Day kiss in the form of a live album



Dawes have dropped a big fat Valentine’s Day kiss to their fans: a new collection of live recordings.

Called We’re All Gonna Live, the album includes songs recorded over the first four shows of the An Evening With Dawes tour. The 84 minute collection includes 15 songs, and was mixed, mastered and released within 15 days.

Lead singer and guitarist Taylor Goldsmith had this to say on their web site:

With this tour we’ve felt like we’ve begun to turn a corner as a live band so we figured it was time to share some of it with everyone. It’s not the full length experience but we’re hoping that it’s enough of a taste for people to take a little bit of the show experience back into their homes with them and hopefully inspire them enough to come check out the show once we get into town.

You can stream the collection here or below, via Youtube.

WXPN Welcomes Dawes to the Grand Opera House on Tuesday, March 7th. Go to the Concert Calendar for tickets and more information.

