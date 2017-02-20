The 10th annual Roots Picnic features Pharrell, Solange, Noname, Michael Kiwanuka and more

The annual Roots Picnic has been setting up shop along Penn’s Landing for a solid ten years now, and to celebrate the decade mile-marker, the lineup just announced by Black Thought, Questlove and company is indeed a massive throwdown, set to touch down at The Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing on Saturday, June 3rd.

For starters, the coveted headlining slot — a classic artist performing a set with The Roots as their backing band — goes to suave hitmaker Pharrell. Dude has no shortage of jams to incorporate, from his production days in The Neptunes and bandleading days in N.E.R.D., to chart-toping collabs with Daft Punk (“Get Lucky”) and solo jams that’ll have the entire family clapping along (“Happy”).

Also towards the top of the bill is Solange, making her second Roots Picnic appearance; she first played in 2013, with the fantastic True EP recently under her belt, and this year she has the massively acclaimed A Seat At The Table — our number two album of 2016. Lil Wayne also tops the bill, and will no doubt throw down in a massive way.

The undercard is nicely filled out with left-of-center artists like Chicago MC Noname, who plays a sold-out show at World Cafe Live next week; Michael Kiwanuka, with the remarkable 2016 outing Love and Hate in tow; Cali basslord Thundercat; and Kiwi pop perfectionist Kimbra. Locals on the bill include rising Germantown star PnB Rock , trap surrealist Tunji Ige and Anthony Somebody of quiteHYPE Records.

In short, it’s a party not to be missed. Tickets are available now, and more information can be found at the XPN Concert Calendar.

