Listen to Spoon’s new song “Can I Sit Next To You”

Austin rock and rollers Spoon have a new record due out on March 17th called Hot Thoughts. Today, we got a taste of the album via the new song “Can I Sit Next To You.” It’s suave and sexy, with a funky back beat and unexpectedly trippy synthesizer arrangements at the halfway mark. And at 3 minutes 54, it doesn’t overstay its welcome — quite the opposite, rather, beckoning you to hit play again once its over. Take it for a spin or ten below, and check out Spoon’s 2017 tour dates below.
Tour Dates
02-27 London, England – 100 Club
03-06 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
03-14-16 Austin, TX – The Main (SXSW Residency)
03-23 Sydney, Australia – Metro Theatre
03-25 Thornbury, Australia – The Croxton Bandroom
04-27 Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen
04-28 Oxford, MS – The Lyric
04-29 Baton Rouge, LA – Varsity Theatre
05-01 Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor
05-02 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
05-03 Athens, GA – Georgia theater
05-05 Charleston, SC – Music Farm
05-07 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
05-09 Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine
05-11 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
06-17 Berlin, Germany – Festaal Kreuzberg
06-18 Mannheim, Germany – Maifeld Derby Festival
06-19 Munich, Germany – Technikum
06-27 Manchester, England – Gorilla
06-28 Glasgow, Scotland – The Arts School
06-30 London, England – O2 Forum
07-07 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
07-08 Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive
07-14 Louisville, KY – Forecastle Festival
07-15 Birmingham, AL – Sloss Festival
07-28 New York, NY – Panorama Festival
07-30 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
08-06 Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl
08-08 Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen
08-09 Bellvue, CO – Mishawaka Amphitheatre
(h/t Pitchfork)
