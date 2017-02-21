Listen to Spoon’s new song “Can I Sit Next To You”

Austin rock and rollers Spoon have a new record due out on March 17th called Hot Thoughts. Today, we got a taste of the album via the new song “Can I Sit Next To You.” It’s suave and sexy, with a funky back beat and unexpectedly trippy synthesizer arrangements at the halfway mark. And at 3 minutes 54, it doesn’t overstay its welcome — quite the opposite, rather, beckoning you to hit play again once its over. Take it for a spin or ten below, and check out Spoon’s 2017 tour dates below.



Tour Dates

02-27 London, England – 100 Club

03-06 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

03-14-16 Austin, TX – The Main (SXSW Residency)

03-23 Sydney, Australia – Metro Theatre

03-25 Thornbury, Australia – The Croxton Bandroom

04-27 Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen

04-28 Oxford, MS – The Lyric

04-29 Baton Rouge, LA – Varsity Theatre

05-01 Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

05-02 Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

05-03 Athens, GA – Georgia theater

05-05 Charleston, SC – Music Farm

05-07 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

05-09 Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

05-11 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

06-17 Berlin, Germany – Festaal Kreuzberg

06-18 Mannheim, Germany – Maifeld Derby Festival

06-19 Munich, Germany – Technikum

06-27 Manchester, England – Gorilla

06-28 Glasgow, Scotland – The Arts School

06-30 London, England – O2 Forum

07-07 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

07-08 Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive

07-14 Louisville, KY – Forecastle Festival

07-15 Birmingham, AL – Sloss Festival

07-28 New York, NY – Panorama Festival

07-30 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

08-06 Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl

08-08 Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen

08-09 Bellvue, CO – Mishawaka Amphitheatre

(h/t Pitchfork)

