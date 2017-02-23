Celebrate 25 years of World Cafe with special concerts from Ryan Adams, Josh Ritter and more

This March 3rd and 4th, WXPN will honor World Cafe and its longtime host David Dye with two exciting World Cafe Live performances. After 25 years at the helm of the nationally-syndicated music show, Dye is stepping down as full-time host and producer, but before he does, it’s time to celebrate.

The March 3rd show will include sets from Ryan Adams, Sylvan Esso, and local favorites Ben Vaughn Quintet, while night two will host Josh Ritter and Rodney Crowell. Adams’ new album Prisoner premiered last week via NPR First Listen, while Sylvan Esso have slowly rolled out new music in anticipation of their next full-length with “Radio” and “Kick Jump Twist.” Most recently, Josh Ritter contributed significantly to Bob Weir’s latest solo album, Blue Mountain.

For tickets and more information about both of these performances, head over to XPN’s Concert Calendar.

Comments