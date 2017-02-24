Free at Noon Flashback: Bell X1 shares positive vibes and warm smiles with an energetic crowd

Although from thousands of miles away, Dublin, Ireland’s Bell X1 seemed right at home on the Free at Noon stage. Both the band and the crowd seemed more than happy to be at an early show, bringing energy and warmth that parallels this beautiful spring weather to World Cafe Live.

Their set started off simple and mellow with just bass, guitars and vocals used to play “Bad Skin.” After the first song, the full band came onstage and added drums, synth and keyboard to the lineup. Lead singer Paul Noonan’s natural talent was showcased by a wide variety of songs, allowing him to switch between controlled/soft and raw/powerful vocals. Keyboardist David Geraghty was also able to show off his beautiful vibrato when he took over lead vocals during the synth accentuated “Secret Life.”

The incredibly multi-talented Noonan managed to juggle singing lead vocals, engaging the crowd, switching between multiple guitars and playing drums during their 50-minute set. They closed with “a song about the end of the world, more about who you want to spent it with” better known as “The End is Nigh.” The crowd wasn’t going to let them go that easily, cheering them back out for one last song and ending a powerful Free At Noon with the upbeat and groovy “Flame.”

Unfortunately for those of us without tickets, their show tonight at Boot and Saddle is sold out — but be sure to keep an eye on the XPN concert calendar for their next stop in Philly! Listen to the set and check out a gallery from the show below.

