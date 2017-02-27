Just Announced: Dawes expand tour, playing The Fillmore on 6/10

After the surprise live album release of We’re All Gonna Live a couple of weeks ago, Dawes have decided to add on a few more dates to their An Evening With Dawes tour. This means that in addition to the previously announced March 10th date at The Grand Opera House in Delaware, the California outfit will also be making a stop at The Fillmore on June 10th. Tickets and information for the all-ages show will be available via the XPN Concert Calendar. Watch “Roll With the Punches” below.
