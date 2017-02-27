XPN’s Gotta Hear Song of the Week: “Where’s The Revolution” by Depeche Mode



Depeche Mode return with a new album, Spirit, on March 17th. The synth-pop band — made up of Martin Gore, Dave Gahan, and Andy Fletcher — formed in 1980 and held sway in the mainstream with hit after hit after hit.

“Where’s The Revolution” is the band’s first new song since their 2013 release, Delta Machine. Written by Martin Gore, the politically charged song is classic Depeche Mode, beautifully produced and majestically sung by Dave Gahan. Listen below.

Comments