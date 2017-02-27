Hear Grandaddy’s first record in ten years via NPR First Listen, see them at Free At Noon this Friday

Indie rock veterans Grandaddy are back, and it sounds like they never left. It’s been more than ten years since Just Like the Fambly Cat, but on new record Last Place, the fuzz guitar and analog synthesizer remains gloriously intact over a forty four minute, twelve track set. It’s out this Friday, March 3rd, but you can stream it now via NPR First Listen.

The band kicks the album off right with lead single “Way We Won’t.” With its warm, heavy leads and space-y arpeggiator freakout in the second half, it’s Granddaddy at its best. They follow it with the similarly upbeat “Brush with the Wild” and “Evermore”; then, moody interlude “Oh She Deleter :(” leads us into the touching, nostalgic “The Boat is in the Barn.”

They place it up against the album’s rowdiest moment, anxious rocker “Chek Injin”, but the album’s back half is dominated by Grandaddy’s acoustified, softer side. Whether it’s the surprisingly optimistic “That’s What You Get for Gettin’ Outta Bed” or the wonky, synth-heavy “Jed the 4th,” Jason Lytle’s attention to detail in the studio is the through line that brings these tracks together. Here’s to hoping it doesn’t take another ten years before we hear from them again.

Comments