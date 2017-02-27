After selling out his April 7th date at the Wells Fargo Center, John Mayer has announced an extension of his The Search for Everything tour that stops at BB&T Pavilion in Camden on August 18th. Tickets go sale Saturday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m. and will be available via the XPN Concert Calendar.

After spending a couple of years playing with Bob Weir in Dead and Company (which also returns to BB&T on June 25th), Mayer announced plans to release his 10th studio record The Search for Everything in 2017. He’s taking it slow though, rolling out the songs in batches over the course of several months. The second installment, called Wave Two, just dropped this week – check out “Roll It on Home” below followed by a live performance of Wave One lead single “Love On the Weekend” (whose album art was created by Philadelphia artist Jeremy Dean).

All dates during The Search For Everything tour will feature three sets by Mayer: solo acoustic, full band, and his trio set up.

