Just Announced: The Moody Blues to celebrate 50th anniversary of Days of Future Passed at The Mann Center in July

Symphonic rock staples The Moody Blues are embarking on something quite special this summer, as they set to perform at The Mann Center on July 15th as part of their Days of Future Passed 50th Anniversary Tour.

Released in 1976, Days of Future Passed kick-started the progressive rock movement by combining whimsical instrumentation from the London Festival Orchestra and psychedelic rock to create a true work of art.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the public this Friday, March 3rd, at 10 a.m.

