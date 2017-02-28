After sifting through 6000 entries, NPR Music has found its third annual Tiny Desk Contest winner in Tank and The Bangas. The New Orleans outfit wowed the panel of ten judges with an “organic” performance of their song “Quick,” filmed in a classroom with Tarriona “Tank” Ball sitting on the requisite desk, surrounded by her bandmates.

Talia Schlanger, the just-announced new host of World Cafe, was one of the contest judges. It was the band’s energy and personality that caught her ears:

“Just try not to fall in love with these ambassadors of good times. Their joy is infectious, their musicality is undeniably tight, and their swagger is so so thrilling. They’re also bursting with the sense of community and shared love that Tiny Desk is all about. I can’t imagine a worthier group of champs!”

After beating out the rest of the pack, which included many submissions from the Philadelphia area, Tank and the Bangas are on their way to the D.C. office of Bob Boilen to film an official Tiny Desk Concert. Then they’ll head out on a national tour supported by Lagunitas Brewing Company, featuring local contestants as openers at each stop.

Below, watch the winning video and listen to Boilen discuss Tank and the Bangas with judge and Phish frontman Trey Anastasio.

Comments