Watch Ryan Adams perform a stripped-down version of Bruce Springsteen’s “Streets of Philadelphia”

While Ryan Adams is out on the road promoting his new record Prisoner, he stopped by the BBC to perform a beautifully intimate version of Bruce Springsteen’s “Streets of Philadelphia.” As part of the BBC Radio 6’s celebration of music from 1994, The Boss’ cut from the Philadelphia soundtrack (which won an Oscar that same year) is boiled down to a lovely acoustic guitar and paired perfectly with Adam’s exquisite vocal work.

Does he give Bruce a run for his money? Compare the versions below and decide for yourself!

(h/t Consequence of Sound)

