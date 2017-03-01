Philly artists take over NPR’s 100 must-watch list for this year’s SXSW

Before Austin, Texas gets flooded with music nerds for their annual South by Southwest, NPR revealed their annual Austin 100, a comprehensive list of their favorite artists heading to the Lone Star State for the festival.

Although the list is chocked full of the world’s most choice musicians, Philly had their moments to shine. Shifting through the lists finds representatives from The City of Brotherly Love in the form of pop priestess Allison Crutchfield, dream pop lovelies Japanese Breakfast, experimentalist Moor Mother, indie rockers Palm, and Bethlehem’s favorite duo Slingshot Dakota.

If you wanna listen to these five gems (and the 95 other wonderful talents), download NPR’s sampler featuring one track from each artist from the full list. Find some other tunes from these Philly elites below, and safe travels to everyone making the voyage! Happy South By!

