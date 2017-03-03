Free at Noon Flashback: Grandaddy celebrates release of new album, Last Place

If you were to take a quick gander across the crowd at today’s Free At Noon, you might be confused as to what artist could possibly appeal to such a wide array of folks. That artist is 90’s indie outfit, Grandaddy.

Completely packed in the World Cafe Live upstairs stage, fans young and old and in-between jammed along to Grandaddy’s afternoon set, which included a mix of past favorites and new tracks off their album released today, Last Place.

Wearing a neon orange flat rim hat and plaid shirt, frontman, Jason Lytle looked just as much as the prolific skater as he did twenty years ago. Opening song “Hewlett’s Daughter” immediately drew excitement and yelps from the crowd–at once commencing a sea of head nodding. This sea later grew into full out head-bang fest the moment “A.M. 180’s” familiar techno beats began.

Easing the crowd into the new material, Grandaddy performed Last Place track, “Evermore,” which retains the band’s familiar sound by incorporating an integral 80’s synth line, but shows its growth in with a more polished, mature feel. The same is true of the rest of the new tunes Grandaddy played, including “I Don’t Wanna Live Here Anymore,” “Way We Won’t,” and the final, sweeping tune of the set, “The Boat is in the Barn.”

Finding a way to keep longtime fans, while also expanding to a new generation, is a difficult feat to accomplish, but the beautiful image of a diverse crowd jamming along together to throwbacks and new material alike illustrates Grandaddy’s successful progression in Last Place.

Check out photos from Grandaddy’s Free at Noon performance and see their setlist below.

Setlist

Hewlett’s Daughter

Evermore

I Don’t Wanna Live Here Anymore

A.M. 180

Way We Won’t

Disconnecty

Laughing Stock

The Boat Is in the Barn

