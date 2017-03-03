Free at Noon Flashback: Grandaddy celebrates release of new album, Last Place

If you were to take a quick gander across the crowd at today’s Free At Noon, you might be confused as to what artist could possibly appeal to such a wide array of folks. That artist is 90’s indie outfit, Grandaddy.
Completely packed in the World Cafe Live upstairs stage, fans young and old and in-between jammed along to Grandaddy’s afternoon set, which included a mix of past favorites and new tracks off their album released today, Last Place.
Wearing a neon orange flat rim hat and plaid shirt, frontman, Jason Lytle looked just as much as the prolific skater as he did twenty years ago. Opening song “Hewlett’s Daughter” immediately drew excitement and yelps from the crowd–at once commencing a sea of head nodding. This sea later grew into full out head-bang fest the moment “A.M. 180’s” familiar techno beats began.
Easing the crowd into the new material, Grandaddy performed Last Place track, “Evermore,” which retains the band’s familiar sound by incorporating an integral 80’s synth line, but shows its growth in with a more polished, mature feel. The same is true of the rest of the new tunes Grandaddy played, including “I Don’t Wanna Live Here Anymore,” “Way We Won’t,” and the final, sweeping tune of the set, “The Boat is in the Barn.”
Finding a way to keep longtime fans, while also expanding to a new generation, is a difficult feat to accomplish, but the beautiful image of a diverse crowd jamming along together to throwbacks and new material alike illustrates Grandaddy’s successful progression in Last Place.
Check out photos from Grandaddy’s Free at Noon performance and see their setlist below.
Setlist
Hewlett’s Daughter
Evermore
I Don’t Wanna Live Here Anymore
A.M. 180
Way We Won’t
Disconnecty
Laughing Stock
The Boat Is in the Barn
Tour Dates
Mar 20 Barby club Tel Aviv, Israel
Mar 21 Barby club (SOLD OUT) Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
Mar 23 Potterrow Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Mar 25 BBC 6 Music Festival Glasgow, United Kingdom
Mar 26 Hoults Yard Newcastle, United Kingdom
Mar 27 Irish Centre Leeds, United Kingdom
Mar 28 Albert Hall Manchester, United Kingdom
Mar 29 Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom
Mar 31 Colston Hall Bristol, United Kingdom
Apr 01 Concorde (SOLD OUT) Brighton, United Kingdom
Apr 03 Roundhouse London, United Kingdom
Apr 04 Rough Trade East Enfield, United Kingdom
Apr 05 AB Hall (SOLD OUT) Brussels, Belgium
Apr 06 Arte Concert Festival Paris, France
Apr 07 Motel Mozaique Festival Rotterdam, Netherlands
Apr 08 C-Mine, Little Waves Genk, Belgium
Apr 09 L’Aeronef Lille, France
May 07 Imperial Vancouver, Canada
May 08 Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
May 09 Revolution Hall Portland, OR
May 11 REGENCY BALLROOM San Francisco, CA
May 12 FONDA THEATRE Los Angeles, CA
May 13 Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown, CA
May 31 Primavera Sound Festival Barcelona, Spain
Jun 02 Primavera Sound Festival Barcelona, Spain
Jun 04 Magnolia Milan, Italy
Jun 05 Teatro Arena Conchiglia Sestri Levante, Italy
Jun 08 Primavera Sound Porto Porto, Portugal
Jun 10 This is Not A Love Song Festival Nimes, France
Jul 07 Festival Beauregard Saint-Jean-De-Liversay, France
Jul 08 Festival Beauregard Saint-Jean-De-Liversay, France
Jul 09 Festival Beauregard Saint-Jean-De-Liversay, France
Jul 15 Dour Festival Dour, Belgium Tickets RSVP
Jul 16 Latitude Festival Newmarket, United Kingdom
